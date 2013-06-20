By Valerie Volcovici
| WASHINGTON, June 20
in a White House package of climate measures expected within
weeks might be found in a report given to the president in March
by a blue-chip team of scientists and business leaders.
The President's Council of Advisors on Science and
Technology (PCAST), led by President Barack Obama's chief
science adviser John Holdren, listed six major components that
should be central to the administration's second-term climate
change strategy.
The document outlined a mix of measures that different
federal agencies could take on, such as power plant emissions
standards by the Environmental Protection Agency and more
research and development for carbon capture by the Department of
Energy.
"We gave him a series of suggestions. It is his internal
team - led by Holdren - that is looking at those and other ideas
as they develop the strategy," said PCAST member Daniel Schrag,
director of the Harvard University Center for the Environment.
Heather Zichal, Obama's energy and climate policy adviser,
confirmed on Wednesday that an announcement on climate change
measures is coming within weeks, and gave the most details so
far of what might be in, and out, of the package.
The administration plans to feature policies that don't
require congressional action or extra funding, such as moves to
expand energy efficiency standards for appliances, accelerate
clean energy development on public lands and use the Clean Air
Act to tackle greenhouse gas emissions, Zichal said.
Soon after his re-election in November, Obama tasked PCAST,
whose members include Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt,
with making recommendations on a climate change agenda that he
could roll out after inauguration.
Ernest Moniz, then a professor at Massachusetts Institute of
Technology and now U.S. Energy Secretary, was a member at the
time the report was put together but has stepped down.
Schrag said the group rushed to outline recommendations by
March. The plan was released by the White House on March 22 as a
nine-page report and blog post.
While he does not know which of the group's recommendations
Obama will ultimately use, Schrag said PCAST focused on
politically feasible measures.
The main recommendations included climate change
preparedness; shifting away from coal use and regulating power
plants; providing incentives for clean energy and energy
efficiency; continued research and development; international
engagement; and conducting energy reviews every four years.
"These changes are not particularly expensive. The
opportunities and issues such as using energy more efficiently
which we recommend can only benefit the economy," said PCAST
member Mario Molina, a Nobel Prize-winning professor of
chemistry at the University of California at San Diego.
The group also recognized that shale gas production should
play a major role in reducing carbon emissions in the short and
medium term, but said regulations should be developed in some
cases to reduce methane leakage and ensure water safety.
Among the measures it suggested to give incentives to clean
energy user were extending tax credits now available to wind
farms to other forms of renewable energy, and lengthening the
time between renewals from two years to five or 10.
PCAST said that the White House should also engage in
international cooperation on climate and energy issues. That
suggestion bore fruit this month with the agreement between the
United States and China to reduce hydrofluorocarbons, a potent
greenhouse gas.
The recommendations also gave equal weight to measures aimed
at helping the nation adapt to the impacts of climate change.
Their suggestions include developing plans to update U.S.
infrastructure to make transportation, energy and water delivery
systems more resilient to extreme weather, and to create a
central commission to oversee national preparedness efforts.
"We talked to the president a variety of times about climate
change and it was clear that there has been a crystallization in
the administration's mind that we are needing to be prepared to
cope with climate impacts," said Rosina Bierbaum, Dean of the
University of Michigan School of Natural Resources and
Environment.
