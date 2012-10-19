WASHINGTON Oct 19 Polar bears' designation as a
threatened species was challenged in a U.S. appeals court on
Friday, with a lawyer for Alaska and other parties arguing that
regulators had failed to back up the listing.
Alaska and other plaintiffs that include hunters and the
California Cattlemen's Association are appealing a federal court
ruling last year that upheld the Interior Department's 2008
designation of the bears as threatened because their icy habitat
is melting away.
Murray Feldman, a lawyer for Alaska and other appellants,
told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia that
the government had failed to show how the big white bears likely
would be nearing extinction at the middle of this century.
The department's decision on the Arctic mammals was
"arbitrary and capricious" since it was based on flawed models,
Feldman said in oral arguments before a three-judge panel.
Katherine Hazard, a lawyer for the department's Fish and
Wildlife Service, said that the designation relied on decades of
research and long-term trends underpinned it.
"The agency needs to make a determination based on the best
available science, which the agency did here," she said.
A designation that a species is threatens means that it is
likely to become endangered within the foreseeable future in all
or a significant part of its range.
Bruce Woods, a Fish and Wildlife spokesman, said the listing
drew more attention to the bears' plight and also triggered
funding for programs including patrols to limit contact with
humans and a recovery plan for the bears.
Arctic sea ice shrank to a record low of 1.32 million square
miles (3.41 million square km) by mid-September, the National
Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency reported this month.
A decision by the appeals court is not expected for months.
Alaska and oil companies have argued that Endangered Species
Act protections for polar bears diminish opportunities for
Alaska energy development.
The state has said in its appeals court filing that bears
have survived previous warming periods and most populations have
grown or remained stable despite shrinkage of ice.
The case is Safari Club International et al v. Ken Salazar
et al and Center for Biological Diversity et al, No. 11-5219.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Paul Simao)