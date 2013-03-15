WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. environmental
regulators will likely delay finalizing rules to limit carbon
emissions from new power plants, a measure that has been one of
President Barack Obama's top strategies to fight climate change,
according to a report on Friday.
The rules had been proposed by the Environmental Protection
Agency nearly a year ago. They are expected to be revised to set
a separate standard for coal-fired plants, as opposed to natural
gas-fired plants, according to the report from The Washington
Post.
The administration had been expected to tackle emissions
from existing power plants, which account for 40 percent of U.S.
greenhouse gas emissions, after finalizing the rules on new
plants, which had been expected in April.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner)