OTTAWA, June 2 The Canadian government, reacting
to the U.S. move to cut carbon emissions from power plants, said
on Monday it had already taken similar measures and called on
the Obama administration to cooperate on reducing greenhouse-gas
emissions in the oil and gas sector.
"Building on our record, our government would like to work
in concert with the United States on reducing greenhouse gas
emissions for the oil and gas sector. The integration of our
economies suggests our countries should be taking action
together, not alone," Environment Minister Leona Aglukkaq said
in a statement.
This would be consistent with Canada's approach in aligning
with the United States on emissions regulations for the
transportation sector, she added.
Aglukkaq said the proposed U.S. rules would contribute to a
30 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S.
electricity sector from 2005 levels by 2030,
whereas Canadian regulations on coal-fired electricity would
contribute to reductions of 46 percent during the period.
Many political players have suggested action on oil and gas
would make it easier for President Barack Obama to approve
TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone XL pipeline to
carry crude from Canada's oil sands to the United States.
Opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Thomas Mulcair
accused the government of delaying regulations on oil and gas,
and pressed Prime Minister Stephen Harper in Parliament to take
action.
"When even the oil and gas industry is calling for clear
rules, what will it take for the prime minister to act?" he
asked.
Harper parried the question by focusing back on electricity:
"The NDP praises the action today of the Obama administration,
acting two years after this (Canadian) government acted, and
taking actions that don't go nearly as far as this government
went."
