TORONTO, Aug 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Up to 450
billion tonnes of greenhouse gases would be kept out of the
atmosphere if the U.S. government stopped leasing federal lands
to fossil fuel companies, according to a study released on
Wednesday.
The government currently allows energy companies to lease
federal lands for drilling, and environmental groups say if the
practice is not halted, the United States will be unable to meet
its obligations to combat climate change.
The oil, coal and gas under lands owned by the federal
government constitute up to half of the potential emissions from
all remaining U.S. fossil fuels, according to the analysis by
the consultancy EcoShift on behalf of the Center for Biological
Diversity and Friends of the Earth environmental groups.
"Our government has already leased more public fossil fuels
then can be safely burned," Marissa Knodel, a campaigner with
Friends of the Earth, said in a statement.
"Each new lease puts us farther down the path toward climate
catastrophe, and is a direct contradiction to the president's
pledge to attack the climate crisis head-on."
The potential greenhouse gas emissions released if all of
the energy reserves buried under federal lands were burned is
equivalent to a quarter of the total international emissions
that can be released if the world is to limit global warming to
below 2 degrees, the study said.
United Nations scientists say that rises above 2 degrees
would cause a climate disaster.
U.S. government agencies do not track the amount of
greenhouse gas emissions coming from federal leasing of land to
energy companies, environmentalists said.
The study is thought to be the first attempt to measure the
pollution potential of fossil fuel reserves on U.S. government
land, the study's author said.
