By Valerie Volcovici
| WASHINGTON, July 31
WASHINGTON, July 31 The U.S. nuclear industry
has made a last-minute push to urge the Obama administration to
protect the country's 100 nuclear units in its forthcoming
carbon rule and prevent the early retirement of several plants.
Representatives of the Nuclear Energy Institute met on July
21 with White House officials who are currently reviewing the
final version of the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean
Power Plan. The industry contends the original version of the
plan, released in mid-2014, fails to encourage states to keep
some "at risk" plants from closing.
NEI and other industry officials said the final plan, which
is expected as soon as Monday, should provide incentives for
states to renew operating licenses and ramp up generation at
nuclear plants.
The industry said eight plants - producing about 8,000 MW of
generation - struggle to compete in competitive electricity
markets. The lobby group argued that the loss of even one of
these zero-carbon emission plants would be "a major blow to
carbon reduction efforts."
The details were posted on the White House Office of
Management and Budget website.
The Clean Power Plan is the centerpiece of President Barack
Obama's climate change strategy, which seeks to slash power
plant carbon emissions to 30 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.
Nuclear energy plays a crucial role in this plan, its
advocates say, accounting for 20 percent of the U.S. energy mix
and roughly two-thirds of zero-emission generation.
Some nuclear plants struggle to compete against cheaper
natural gas-fired plants in states such as Illinois and New
York.
Although natural gas generation is less carbon-intensive
than coal-fired electricity, it emits more emissions than
nuclear power.
Four reactors have shut down since 2013; two of those
related to poor market conditions for nuclear power.
"This rule is critical to the continued viability of the
existing U.S. fleet," Kathleen Barrón, senior vice president for
regulatory affairs for Exelon, which owns or operates 24
of the country's 100 nuclear reactors, said in an interview.
Barrón said the EPA had tried to create an incentive for
states to keep nuclear generation in the draft rule, but it was
poorly conceived.
She said in some states, 30 per cent of their nuclear
generation is "at risk" of being retired early, more than the 6
percent the EPA and Energy Department estimated.
Without incentives to keep nuclear plants online, states
could replace some of that energy with higher-emission sources
like natural gas, said Sue Tierney, an advisor to the Analysis
Group and former Department of Energy official.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Andrew Hay)