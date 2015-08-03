UNITED NATIONS Aug 3 United Nations
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Monday praised U.S. President
Barack Obama's plan to tackle greenhouse gases from coal-fired
power plants, saying such "visionary leadership" is needed ahead
of negotiations on a global climate change deal.
Obama's Clean Power Plan is a vital component of meeting a
U.S. pledge on emissions cuts for the U.N. climate change summit
in Paris in December. Washington has promised to slash emissions
economy-wide by 26 to 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025.
Obama's leadership on combating climate change was essential
for encouraging other key countries to commit to securing a
"universal, durable and meaningful agreement" in Paris, Ban's
spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.
"We believe that this plan shows the United States
determination to address global warming while also saving money
and growing economy," Dujarric said. "It also recognizes the
obligation we all have to leave future generations a planet
which provides opportunities for sustainable development."
"The plan is an example of the visionary leadership
necessary to reduce emissions and to tackle climate change," he
said.
Ban is due to meet with Obama in Washington on Tuesday to
discuss climate change and other global issues.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Richard Chang)