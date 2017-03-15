Iran to hold tender for Azadegan field "within days"- NIOC chief
May 28 A tender to develop Iran's Azadegan oil field will be held before next Friday, National Iranian Oil Company Managing Director Ali Kardor told state-run Press TV on Sunday.
NEW YORK, March 15 A group of 17 Republican members of Congress signed a resolution on Wednesday vowing to seek "economically viable" ways to combat global warming, a move that may put them on a collision course with President Donald Trump who has called climate change a hoax.
The legislation was introduced by three Republican members of Congress, Elise Stefanik of New York, Carlos Curbelo of Florida and Ryan Costello of Pennsylvania. It pledges to "study and address the causes and effects of measured changes to our global and regional climates" and seek ways to "balance human activities" that contribute. (Reporting By Emily Flitter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, May 27 U.S. President Donald Trump has told "confidants," including the head of the Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt, that he plans to leave a landmark international agreement on climate change, Axios news outlet reported on Saturday, citing three sources with direct knowledge.