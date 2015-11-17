(Adds Senate vote, reaction)
WASHINGTON Nov 17 The White House issued a veto
threat on Tuesday for a resolution from the Republican-led U.S.
Senate that would nullify new regulations to cut carbon
emissions from power plants, the central piece of President
Barack Obama's climate plan.
The Senate sponsors of the motion have said the
Environmental Protection Agency regulation, which is also being
challenged in U.S. federal court by 26 states and more than a
dozen industry groups, would hurt jobs in coal-dependent
regions.
Late on Tuesday, the Senate passed, 52-46, the measure
challenging the administration's plan to cut emissions from
existing power plants. It also passed, in an identical vote, a
similar resolution that the White House has threatened to veto
dealing with new coal power plants.
The White House said the Senate resolution "threatens the
health and economic welfare of future generations by blocking
important standards to reduce carbon pollution from the power
sector" and said Obama would veto the bill.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, said
the administration's coal power regulations "would eliminate
good-paying jobs, punish the poor" and hit his home state of
Kentucky, a coal producing state, particularly hard.
Environmental groups criticized the Senate votes.
"This is nothing more than a desperate and ultimately
symbolic attempt by Senate Republican leadership to stop
historic climate progress," said League of Conservation Voters
President Gene Karpinksi.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Richard Cowan and Valerie
Volcovici; Editing by Susan Heavey and Diane Craft)