By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 2 The fate of President Barack
Obama's new regulations for curbing greenhouse gas emissions
from existing U.S. power plants likely lies in the hands of a
Washington, D.C., appeals court he largely reshaped through a
series of key appointments.
The appeals court has 11 active judges, of whom seven were
appointed by Democratic presidents and four by Republicans. Four
of the Democratic appointments were made by Obama over the past
13 months.
Though there's no guarantee judges vote along party lines,
the court's composition makes it more likely the regulations
would face sympathetic judges in a likely court challenge.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit, often referred to as the country's second most powerful
court, hears most major regulatory cases including those made
against air pollution rules.
And although losing parties can appeal to the Supreme Court,
the high court's nine justices rarely review the D.C. Circuit's
findings.
Cases are heard by three-judge panels, though the losing
party can ask the full bench to overturn their decision.
The panels are picked randomly and include not just the
court's 11 active judges but also six judges who have taken
senior status, meaning they can choose to take a lighter
workload. Five of the six are Republican appointees but their
influence is limited because only the 11 active judges can vote
on whether to consider overturning decisions made by three-judge
panels.
Announced by the White House on Monday, the proposed rules
call for a 30 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from
existing power plants, including coal-fired facilities, under
the federal Clean Air Act.
Once finalized in 2015, the regulations are likely to face
legal challenges from the coal industry, manufacturers, some
utilities and conservative-leaning U.S. states. Republicans and
Democrats from coal-producing states already have criticized the
proposal.
Their legal arguments could focus on whether the government
overstepped its authority under the Clean Air Act by, among
other things, giving states considerable flexibility over how
they achieve the targets. Lawyers could also argue the EPA has
not followed the correct process in weighing the scientific
justification for the rule.
ACCUSED OF STACKING THE DECK
At the time Obama sought to fill the four vacancies on the
court, Republicans objected. Senator Mike Lee of Utah said in a
July 2013 congressional hearing that Obama was trying to "stack
the deck to his advantage" with an eye on legal challenges to
regulations.
Even before Obama's appointments, the court was relatively
receptive to the EPA. Under laws that determine how courts weigh
regulations, judges are required to give substantial deference
to an agency's findings and not substitute their own policy
preferences for the government's.
"Normally the agency's views hold sway," said Sean Donahue,
a lawyer who has experience challenging EPA rules that
environmentalists dislike.
The U.S. Senate confirmed Obama's first nominee, Sri
Srinivasan, in May 2013. Republican resistance to further
nominees was overcome when Democratic Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid of Nevada made a change to Senate rules in November
of 2013. Three more nominees - Robert Wilkins, Nina Pillard and
Patricia Millett - were subsequently confirmed by January 2014.
The D.C. Circuit has long been a political football with
senators holding up nominations by presidents of the opposing
party.
The EPA has a winning record before the appeals court of
late. In this calendar year it has won 8 and lost 2 Clean Air
Act cases, some brought by environmental groups and some by
industry. The vote breakdown varies, with both Republican and
Democratic appointees backing the agency in the bulk of cases.
Significantly, the court upheld in April a regulation that
would limit emissions of mercury and other hazardous pollutants
mainly from coal-fired power plants. The panel was split 2-1,
with two Democratic appointees in the majority and a Republican
appointee in the minority.
The agency won its most important victory of recent years in
June 2012 when a three-judge panel of the appeals court that
included a Republican-appointee, Judge David Sentelle, and two
Democratic appointees upheld the Obama administration's first
wave of greenhouse gas regulations.
In October 2013, the Supreme Court declined to review most
of the legal claims industry groups made against those
greenhouse gas rules, although it did agree to consider one
narrow slice. A ruling in that case is expected before the end
of June.
In April, the Supreme Court handed another win to the EPA by
reversing an August 2012 appeals court ruling that struck down
an air pollution rule that regulates pollution that crosses
state lines. The appeals court decision, made before any of
Obama's appointments were made, came from a panel that consisted
of two Republican appointees in the majority and one Democratic
appointee, who dissented
Before this year, the last major Clean Air Act case at the
Supreme Court was seven years ago. That was Massachusetts v.
EPA, a landmark case in which the justices ruled for the first
time that carbon was a pollutant that the EPA could regulate.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller, Amy
Stevens and Martin Howell)