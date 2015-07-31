(Corrects title of Chuck Barlow of Entergy to vice president of
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, July 31 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency will unveil as soon as Monday the final
version of a sweeping - and controversial - regulation to cut
carbon emissions from the electricity sector.
In its initial version, the Clean Power Plan called for
cutting the country's power plant emissions 30 percent from 2005
levels by 2030, setting different targets for each state.
The proposal is the signature piece of President Barack
Obama's climate change policy. White House Chief of Staff Denis
McDonough said this week that the final rule will be "stronger
in many ways than the proposed rule."
But the Clean Power Plan has been sharply criticized by the
energy and manufacturing industries and some energy-producing
states, and opponents have already vowed to challenge the
regulation in court.
The final rule is expected to accommodate some of that
opposition, as well as take into account feedback from over 4.3
million public comments. Among other things: The EPA is expected
to push back the rule's start date by two years to 2022,
according to a slide posted by the agency briefly on its website
on Tuesday.
Here are some things to look for in the final rule:
Why will the EPA push the start date back?
One of the biggest complaints about the draft proposal was
the timetable. Some coal-reliant states complained that moving
too quickly on building out natural gas pipelines and shutting
down coal plants could lead to electricity shortages. And the
Edison Electric Institute, a U.S. utility lobby group, said the
interim goals would make electricity more costly for consumers.
Delaying the start date and giving extra credit to states that
took early action offers an "easy concession" for the EPA,
according to the Resources for the Future think tank.
Will the EPA change how states can hit their targets?
The EPA set individual goals for each state to reduce the
carbon intensity of their power plants based on a mix of four
"building blocks": improving efficiency of coal-fired power
plants; replacing more coal with natural gas; deploying more
wind, solar and hydro power and preserving nuclear power; and
expanding consumer energy efficiency programs.
The agency is expected to revise some of their assumptions
about how quickly states can switch out coal for natural gas,
while taking into account growing penetration of renewable
energy sources.
"They will be updating information on renewables and
efficiency to incorporate data that wasn't included the first
time around," said David Doniger, a director at the Natural
Resources Defense Council. "That really ups what you can get out
of those sources."
On the other hand, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee
hope to see less stringent targets in the final rule. Those
states have nuclear plants under construction - but not yet
operating. The EPA had treated those states as if the plants
were already generating power, raising unrealistic expectations
for the rate of cuts, those states said.
Will the EPA give states clearer ground rules on interstate
emissions trading?
Many experts expect the EPA to make it easier for power
plants to trade emission permits as a way to meet their
carbon-reduction targets. Allowing states to measure emissions
by total tonnage makes it easier for plants to "trade those
tons," said Chuck Barlow, vice president of environmental
strategy and policy at Entergy, a power generator based in New
Orleans. Barlow said state air regulators already trade sulfur
permits this way. He also expects the EPA to facilitate that
emissions trading by dropping requirements for them to strike
legal agreements - some of which would require legislative
approval - between states.
Will the EPA prepare a federal plan for states that "say no" to
the Clean Power Plan?
Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has been urging
governors to ignore the EPA rule, though so far six have said
they would not comply. The EPA is now expected to reveal a
"federal implementation plan" that states would be forced to
adopt if they miss a 2016 deadline for submitting plans on how
they propose to meet their targets.
