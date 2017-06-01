* Says EU to show U.S. that meeting targets good for economy
* Trump to say later Thursday whether US leaving Paris pact
* EU and China stepping up cooperation on climate goals
By Stine Jacobsen
COPENHAGEN, June 1 The European Union is not
considering imposing trade sanctions on the United States if
President Donald Trump quits a global pact to fight climate
change, EU Climate and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete
said on Thursday.
"That is not something we are considering," Canete told
Reuters when asked whether the EU might slap trade or other
sanctions on Washington if Trump pulls out of the landmark 2015
Paris Agreement championed by his predecessor Barack Obama.
"We are going to show them that implementing our targets is
very positive for the economy, very positive for developing
sophisticated technological advances and it is very positive for
the welfare of the citizens," he said.
Trump was to announce at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) on Thursday
whether he will keep the United States in the pact or take it
out, and a source close to the matter said he was preparing to
keep a campaign pledge to leave.
Trump, who wants to promote U.S. coal industry and U.S.
jobs, has resisted calls by many allies to stay in the Paris
agreement, which aims to shifting the global economy from fossil
fuels to cleaner energy.
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel warned on Thursday
that if the Paris accord frayed because of a U.S. pullout, "then
it means we will be doing less on climate protection, the
deserts will grow, war and civil war will take place over water,
with corresponding movements of migrants".
Italian Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti said on
Thursday he felt China will take the lead on the Paris accord if
the United States reneged on climate commitments, but Europe
would also step up its efforts.
"Obviously, we are worried, even though I want to say very
clearly that Italy, and I think all of Europe, will push ahead
even harder with the Paris agreement," Galletti said.
"Maybe Trump can turn back, but I don't know how much the
people and business will follow him on this, because today
making environmental policy is also good for companies. It is a
question of competitiveness, not only in terms of the climate."
Economists say a U.S. pullout could give American exports an
unfair price advantage compared to products from the EU, where
industries must pay penalties for emitting carbon dioxide.
"We are concerned but we (have) decided to implement... and
we will join forces with other parties, especially with China,
to develop further cooperation on climate and energy," Canete
said in an interview during a trip to Denmark.
China and the European Union will seek on Friday to save the
international pact against climate change by deepening their
ties within climate and energy policies.
A U.S. departure could have sweeping implications. The deal
relies heavily on reductions in emissions by big polluter
nations, and the United States is the world's second-biggest
carbon dioxide emitter behind China.
"This is not a short-term policy under one single
administration, this is a century-long in which there will be
changes in the American administration," Canete said, referring
to the U.S. elections cycle.
"There is a binding global goal and we have to see if the
efforts the different parties are doing reach the goals. If they
don't we have to increase the level of ambition. There is no
sanction under the Paris agreement."
