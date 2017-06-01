(Adds quotes)
ROME, June 1 Italy, France and Germany said on
Thursday they regretted U.S. President Donald Trump's decision
to withdraw from the Paris climate accord and dismissed his
suggestion that the global pact could be revised.
"We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015
irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement
cannot be renegotiated since it is a vital instrument for our
planet, societies and economies," the leaders of the three
countries said in a rare joint statement.
Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, German Chancellor
Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron urged their
allies to speed up efforts to combat climate change and said
they would do more to help developing countries adapt.
The three leaders tried to convince Trump last week at a
Group of Seven summit to stay in the pact and honor U.S.
commitments undertaken by the previous administration.
In a speech at the White House, Trump said the U.S. would
look to renegotiate the agreement and condemned what he called
"draconian" financial and economic burdens imposed by the deal.
The unusual French-Italian-German statement, released barely
an hour after Trump announced his decision, underscored the
disappointment of the eurozone's three largest economies and
their resolve to plough ahead without Washington's support.
"We are convinced that the implementation of the Paris
Agreement offers substantial economic opportunities for
prosperity and growth in our countries and on a global scale,"
the three leaders said.
"We therefore reaffirm our strongest commitment to swiftly
implement the Paris Agreement, including its climate finance
goals and we encourage all our partners to speed up their action
to combat climate change."
In his speech, Trump complained that the Paris Accord
required wealthy nations to help developing countries build
renewable energy sources. France, Italy and German indicated
they were ready to do more to help in the absence of U.S. funds.
"We will step up efforts to support developing countries, in
particular the poorest and most vulnerable, in achieving their
mitigation and adaptation goals," the three leaders said.
