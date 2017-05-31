BRUSSELS May 31 The European Union's executive
has not been forewarned about a possible U.S. withdrawal from
the global deal on fighting climate change, a spokeswoman said
on Wednesday.
President Donald Trump will follow through on a campaign
pledge to pull the United States out of a pact, a source briefed
on the decision told Reuters, a move that promises to deepen a
rift with U.S. allies.
The executive European Commission said separately on
Wednesday the 28-nation bloc was ready to take on global
leadership should the United States pull out.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Robin Emmott)