June 9 Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday asked
a New York court to reject the latest subpoena request from the
state's top prosecutor and called his climate change probe
"reckless."
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has requested
more materials from the oil producer as part of an ongoing probe
that has already reviewed nearly 3 million
documents.
The attorney general, who also wants to interview Exxon
employees, has said Exxon withheld information about its
internal climate change discussions and misled the public about
what it knew.
In a court filing on Friday, Exxon blasted what it called
"reckless and false allegations" from Schneiderman and said it
has not withheld information.
"For a prosecutor proceeding in good faith, the absence of
any evidence of wrongdoing is grounds for closing an
investigation, not expanding it," Exxon wrote in its filing with
the court.
The Texas-based company accused Schneiderman of abusing the
power of his office and using the probe to advance his political
ambitions.
"Lacking any basis in the facts or in proportionality, these
subpoenas cannot be allowed to stand," Exxon said in a request
to the court.
Schneiderman's office denied the allegations.
"As detailed in our filing last week, the Attorney General's
office has a substantial basis to suspect that Exxon's proxy
cost analysis may have been a sham," said Amy Spitalnick, a
spokeswoman for the New York attorney general. "This office
takes potential misrepresentations to investors very seriously
and will vigorously seek to enforce this subpoena. We look
forward to next week's hearing."
Exxon has been fighting Schneiderman's requests for
information about its climate change policies in both state and
federal court, claiming it should not have to turn over records
because the New York prosecutor's probe is politically motivated
and abusive to the company.
The case is People of the State of New York v
PricewaterhouseCoopers and Exxon Mobil Corporation, New York
State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 451962/2016.
