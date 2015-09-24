By Valerie Volcovici
| NEW YORK, Sept 24
NEW YORK, Sept 24 A looming federal budget
confrontation and Republican hostility to UN global-warming
talks threaten a U.S. down payment into a key climate-aid fund,
money considered vital to a climate deal in Paris this December.
President Barack Obama had requested $500 million in the
2016 budget for the first tranche of its $3 billion pledge into
a UN-administered Green Climate Fund (GCF) that would help
poorer countries make a transition to clean energy technologies
and adapt to climate change.
But Congressional Republicans have vowed to oppose that
spending request, and the wider dispute between the President
and Republicans over the federal budget has raised the
possibility that Obama will not be able to guarantee that U.S.
funding before the December summit. Some U.S. officials have
started to warn island states and developing countries - among
the fund's main potential beneficiaries - of the looming
shortfall.
The fund is seen as a down payment by rich countries toward
a longer-term climate finance package that would total $100
billion a year by 2020, an amount that developing nations say is
a condition for them to sign onto any deal in Paris that would
reduce global carbon emissions.
So far, 43 percent of the $10.2 billion pledged to the
climate fund has not been fulfilled, with the United States
responsible for most of that shortcoming.
"If there's not a firm commitment to financing, there will
be no accord, because the countries of the (global) south will
reject it," French President Francois Hollande said this month.
A U.S. State Department official told Reuters that meeting
its funding pledge is a "key administration priority" and said
its ability to convert it into an actual contribution is "key to
advancing U.S. interests globally."
"We are working intensively with Congress to make this
appropriation happen," the official said in a statement.
But with just two months left before the Paris talks the
funding faces stiff resistance.
The House of Representatives passed an appropriations bill
this summer directly prohibiting the U.S. from funding the GCF.
And an aide to the Senate environment committee aide told
Reuters that Republican senators plan new legislation this fall
requiring Congressional oversight for GCF funding.
"Climate finance is an under-riding element of the UN talks
that can either further propel this agreement or undermine it
completely," the aide said. "The finance issue is a direct hook
for the Senate to get involved in the climate talks process."
Republican Senator John Barrasso, chair of the Senate panel
that oversees multilateral agreements, told Reuters he will push
legislation to require any international aid related to climate
change to require Congressional approval.
"It's hard to see an easy path to $500 million. It will be
difficult, if not impossible, to have Congressional loose ends
tied up by December," said Karen Orenstein, senior policy
analyst at Friends of the Earth, an environmental advocacy
group.
"This can shift a lot of the plates in the negotiations."
TRUST GAP
Tony de Brum, foreign minister of the Marshall Islands, said
countries like his that will rely heavily on climate finance
have no confidence that sum will be delivered.
"The fact that the United States - which originally put the
$100 billion target on the table - is yet to make its own
initial contribution to the GCF is a cause for concern," said de
Brum. "This is a big, gaping trust gap that needs to be filled
before Paris."
Religious groups joined environmental organizations to press
for Congress to approve the funding and have been lobbying since
the August recess.
Reverend Mitch Hescox of the Evangelical Environment Network
said his group has met with Senate Republicans such as Lindsay
Graham, Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker on key committees such as
appropriations and foreign relations.
"We are working with Republicans in the Senate to show them
this is a moral issue for us," Hescox said. "We are going to do
all that we can to make sure these funds are appropriated and
released."
He said the group's outreach showed some success in July
when Republican Senator Mark Kirk voted to support an amendment
to the Senate Appropriations Committee bill that would allow the
U.S. to contribute to the fund, reversing a prior prohibition.
Developing countries warned U.S. officials not to use
Congressional politics as an excuse for not living up to their
financial commitments.
"The Americans always say: 'You know how hard it is for us
to deal with Congress on the budget.'," said Ronny Jumeau, UN
Ambassador of the Seychelles, a member of the Association of
Small Island States negotiating bloc.
"Obama cannot come to Paris and not put money on the table.
He's got to put his money where his mouth is," he said.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; editing by Bruce Wallace and
Christian Plumb)