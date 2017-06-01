BERLIN, June 1 President Donald Trump's decision
to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord is
damaging for Americans, Europeans and all other peoples of the
world, Social Democrat ministers from Germany's government said.
Trump said earlier on Thursday he would withdraw the United
States from the landmark 2015 global agreement to fight climate
change, spurning pleas from U.S. allies and corporate leaders in
an action that fulfilled a major campaign pledge.
"The land of the free and the home of the brave is
contradicting its principles and is thereby putting itself at
odds with a worldwide consensus," the seven ministers from the
left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) said in a statement.
The SPD is junior partner in conservative Chancellor Angela
Merkel's ruling coalition.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Andrew Heavens)