BERLIN, June 2 Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged her country's continued commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's withdrawal, saying the deal was a "cornerstone" of attempts to protect "our Creation".

In a short statement to the German parliament, Merkel said there was no turning back from the path that began with the 1997 Kyoto climate protocol and continued with 2015's "historic" Paris deal.

"The decision of the U.S. President to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement is very regrettable, and I'm expressing myself in a very reserved way when I say that," she said, adding that the deal was needed to protect the environment.

"To everyone for whom the future of our planet is important, I say let's continue going down this path so we're successful for our Mother Earth," she said to applause from lawmakers.