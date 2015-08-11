(Corrects fifth paragraph to delete reference to President
Barack Obama acting by executive order)
By Jeff Mason and Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Aug 3 President Barack Obama
challenged America and the world to step up efforts to fight
global warming on Monday at the formal unveiling of his
administration's controversial, ramped-up plan to cut carbon
emissions from U.S. power plants.
Declaring climate change the greatest threat facing the
world, Obama said the regulation requiring the power sector to
cut its emissions by 32 percent from 2005 levels by 2030 would
reduce Americans' energy bills and improve the health of
vulnerable populations nationwide.
The plan, which also mandates a shift to renewable energy
from coal-fired electricity, is meant to put the United States
in a strong position at international talks in Paris later this
year on reaching a deal to curb global warming.
The United States has pledged to slash its greenhouse gas
emissions across the economy by 26 to 28 percent below 2005
levels by 2025. Cuts from the high-emitting power sector will be
critical to the effort, and the White House hopes this plan will
prove Washington's commitment to that goal as it prods other
countries to follow suit.
The new regulations were issued by the administration's
Environmental Protection Agency under the authority of the
existing federal Clean Air Act.
The regulations face certain legal challenges from states
and industries, and their long-term fate depends on their
ability to withstand such challenges.
"We're the first generation to feel the impact of climate
change. We're the last generation that can do something about
it," Obama told a sympathetic audience at the White House.
"We only get one home. We only get one planet. There's no
plan B."
The Clean Power Plan is intended to be a key part of the
president's legacy on global warming, which he pledged to fight
as a candidate for the White House in 2008.
The effort also sets up climate change as a political
lightning rod in the 2016 presidential election.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the front-runner
for the Democratic nomination, said she would defend the plan
while Jeb Bush, one of a slew of Republicans running for their
party's nomination, said it would cost people jobs.
"EXPENSIVE, ARROGANT"
Other leading Republicans also stressed what they said were
the costs to the economy from the plan.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the new rules
would shutter power plants and drive up electricity costs.
"I will do everything I can to stop it," he said.
The Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, John
Boehner, called the plan an "energy tax."
"I believe this final plan is an expensive, arrogant insult
to Americans who are struggling to make ends meet," he said.
Obama rejected criticism that his plan would increase energy
bills for Americans and hurt the poor, saying, "If you care
about low-income, minority communities, start protecting the air
that they breathe."
The re-vamped Clean Power Plan gave a boost to renewable
energy, which would account for 28 percent of the U.S. energy
mix by 2030 from just under 10 percent currently if enacted.
Jeff Holmstead, a partner at Bracewell & Giuliani and a
former official at the Environmental Protection Agency, said the
bigger role for clean energy such a solar and wind was meant to
impress allies in the Paris talks.
"The EPA did a little bit of puffery to make the U.S.
commitment look even bolder before Paris and they (allies)
should be wary of the U.S. plan," he said. "Europeans especially
know too well that overreliance on intermittent energy sources
can create its own economic hardships."
(For a graphic showing the decline of coal as an electricity
source in the United States, see link.reuters.com/kas35w)
(Additional reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Frances
Kerry)