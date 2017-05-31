Saudi security forces kill "wanted man" in Mecca - Arabiya TV
DUBAI, June 23 Saudi security forces shot dead a wanted man in the Muslim holy city of Mecca on Friday and arrested several others, Al Arabiya TV reported.
WASHINGTON May 31 U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to follow through on a campaign pledge to pull the United States out of a global pact to fight climate change, a source who was briefed on the decision told Reuters, a move that should rally his support base at home while deepening a rift with U.S. allies abroad. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
MIDDELBURG, South Africa, June 23 South Africa Mines Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said on Friday that he was open to talks with companies over a new industry charter, as he rebuked the mining firms for planning to take the new rules to court, saying they were "negotiating in bad faith."