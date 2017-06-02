(Corrects lead paragraph to show United States is world's
second largest carbon polluter, not largest)
* Global dismay at Trump's pullout of U.S. from Paris accord
* China and EU agree to join forces against global warming
* France with work with U.S. states, cities to preserve pact
* Russia suggests landmark 2015 Paris deal now unworkable
* Germany's Merkel says "Mother Earth" must be saved
By Thomas Escritt and Philip Blenkinsop
BERLIN/BRUSSELS, June 2 China and Europe pledged
on Friday to unite to save "Mother Earth" in the face of U.S.
President Donald's Trump's decision to take the world's second
largest carbon polluter out of the Paris climate change pact.
Others including Russia, India and Mexico quickly signalled
their commitment to the accord, although a Kremlin aide said it
would not be viable without U.S. participation.
France said it would work with U.S. states and cities - some
of which have broken with Trump's decisions - to keep up the
fight against climate change.
The World Meteorological Organization sought to quantify
Trump's decision, estimating that U.S. withdrawal from the
emissions-cutting accord could add 0.3 degrees Celsius to global
temperatures by the end of the century in a worst-case scenario.
Trump, tapping into the "America First" message he used when
he was elected president last year, said he would withdraw the
United States from the landmark 2015 global agreement on
tackling global warming.
He said that participating would undermine the U.S. economy,
wipe out U.S. jobs, weaken American national sovereignty and put
the country at a permanent disadvantage to the other countries
of the world.
The move was met with a mix of dismay and anger across the
world - from many in industry as well as governments, which
scrambled to renew their commitment to curbing global warming.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a pastor's daughter who is
usually intensely private about her faith, said the accord was
needed "to preserve our Creation".
"To everyone for whom the future of our planet is important,
I say let's continue going down this path so we're successful
for our Mother Earth," she said to applause from lawmakers.
In Paris, the venue for the pact, French President Emmanuel
Macron turned Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan
on its head, saying in a rare English-language statement that it
was time to "make the planet great again".
CHINA AND EUROPE TOGETHER
A long-scheduled meeting on Friday between Chinese Premier
Li Keqiang and top European Union officials in Brussels was
dominated by Trump's decision.
The meeting will end with a joint statement pledging full
implementation of the Paris deal, committing China and the EU to
cutting back on fossil fuels, developing more green technology
and helping raise $100 billion a year by 2020 to help poorer
countries reduce their high-polluting emissions.
China has emerged as Europe's unlikely partner in this and
other areas - underlining Trump's isolation on many issues.
"There is no reverse gear to energy transition. There is no
backsliding on the Paris Agreement," European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker said.
Russia struck a rare negative note. While Deputy Prime
Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said he did not think Trump's
decision would prompt Russia to rethink its own stance, the
Kremlin suggested the withdrawal could be fatal to the pact.
Kremlin aide Andrei Belousov said the U.S. move punched a
gaping hole in the Paris accord. "It's obvious that without the
participation of the United States the Paris agreement will be
unworkable because the United States is one of the biggest
generator of emissions," he said.
WARM WORDS
The vast majority of scientists believe that global warming
- bringing with it sharp changes in climate patterns - is mainly
the result of human activities from agriculture to industry.
A small group of sceptics - some of whom are in the Trump
White House - believe this is a hoax and one that could be
damaging to business.
Despite this, a number of figures from U.S. industry
expressed their dismay at Trump's move.
Jeff Immelt, chief executive officer of U.S. conglomerate
General Electric, tweeted: "Climate change is real. Industry
must now lead and not depend on government."
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and Walt Disney CEO Robert Iger said
they would leave White House advisory councils after Trump's
move.
German industry associations also criticised Trump's
decision, warning that it would harm the global economy and lead
to market distortions.
Germany's DIHK Chambers of Commerce and the VDMA engineering
industry group warned that U.S. companies could gain short-term
advantages by Trump's decision.
"Climate protection can be pushed forward in an effective
and competition-friendly way only by all states," said DIHK
President Eric Schweitzer.
Environmental groups were scathing. The U.S. Sierra Club,
citing Trump's endorsement of what he regards as clean coal,
tweeted: "Clean coal, you can find that next to the unicorns and
leprechauns."
