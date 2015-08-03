WASHINGTON Aug 3 President Barack Obama on
Monday formally unveiled his administration's ramped-up plan to
cut carbon emissions from power plants and declared climate
change the greatest threat facing the world.
Speaking to a friendly crowd at the White House a few months
before international climate talks in Paris, Obama said the
world may not be able to reverse global warming if aggressive
action to stop it is not taken.
Obama rejected criticism that his plan would increase energy
bills for Americans, hurt the poor, and cost jobs.
"This is the right thing to do," he said.
