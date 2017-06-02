Sensex falls on profit-taking; financial stocks down
Indian shares fell on Friday, with the NSE index hitting a one-week low, as investors booked profits in financials such as State Bank of India and auto makers such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India remains committed to the 2015 Paris climate change agreement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Christian Lowe; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)
Indian shares fell on Friday, with the NSE index hitting a one-week low, as investors booked profits in financials such as State Bank of India and auto makers such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI An Indian citizen sentenced to death for spying in Pakistan has admitted espionage and filed a mercy petition with the chief of army staff, the Pakistan military said on Thursday, a statement India dismissed as a farce.