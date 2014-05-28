(Repeats for additional subscribers)
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON May 28 This summer is likely to see
a series of attacks by industry opponents of a U.S. plan to curb
carbon emissions from power plants in a bid to stir voter anger
ahead of elections in November, when voters in states such as
Kentucky and West Virginia may determine whether Democrats keep
control of the Senate.
On Monday, the Environmental Protection Agency is expected
to propose new rules to crack down on power plant emissions,
part of President Barack Obama's efforts to combat global
climate change. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce will release a
report Wednesday analyzing the effect the yet-to-be-announced
regulations will have on the economy.
Coal industry lobbyists say the new rules will probably
raise household electricity costs, prompt power brown-outs
during heat waves and cold snaps, and destroy jobs at coal mines
and manufacturing plants.
"We fully expect that whatever comes out will be overly
stringent, and will be something that is not good for American
consumers or businesses," said Laura Sheehan, spokeswoman for
the American Coalition for Clean Coal Electricity.
In March, Sheehan's group, which represents coal mining
companies as well as owners of coal-fired plants like American
Electric Power and Southern Co, released a report
warning that the EPA plan might cause retail electricity prices
to rise in 29 states and kill more than 2.85 million jobs.
The National Mining Association, which represents large coal
mining companies including Peabody Coal Co, Arch Coal Inc
, Alpha Natural Resources and Cloud Peak Energy
Inc has spent $1 million on a radio and digital campaign
in five states depicting shocked consumers opening expensive
electricity bills.
"Potential EPA regulations on existing power plants could
have far-reaching implications on the American economy," said
Matt Letourneau, a spokesman for the Chamber of Commerce. "The
Chamber is heavily engaged in the rule-making process and is
preparing an aggressive response."
To be sure, because the new U.S. rules will take years to be
implemented, the industry's arguments have "the virtue of not
being testable" before the midterm elections, said Andrew
Holland, a former Republican legislative aide who is now an
energy analyst at the American Security Project, a nonpartisan
think tank.
Holland said the industry has made similar arguments for
previous EPA rules, arguing they would drive up costs. But in
those instances, the rules have ended up being cheaper than the
industry feared, he said.
"It turns out that engineers are better at this than the
lawyers expect them to be," said Holland.
COST CONCERN
Industry groups made their concerns clear to regulators. For
example, the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association
sent three of its experts to a White House meeting to show how
not-for-profit co-ops that rely on coal for fuel could be
pinched by the new EPA proposal.
"They obviously are concerned about cost," said Jo Ann
Emerson, chief executive of NRECA, who explained the co-ops
provide power to some of the nation's poorest regions.
And some industry coalitions have said they will try to work
with the EPA and state officials to craft practical rules rather
than flatly oppose them.
After the EPA first said in 2008 that it would treat carbon
as a pollutant, power companies including AES and NRG
and manufacturers including Boeing and 3M
formed the National Climate Coalition.
It wants the EPA to phase in standards, and eventually
develop rules for companies and states to trade credits for
carbon-reducing actions, said Robert Wyman, a partner with law
firm Latham & Watkins, who represents the coalition.
The coalition will take at least a week to read and
understand the EPA rule before responding, Wyman said.
"Obviously the more politicized the issue becomes, the more
likely it is that rhetoric will overshadow some of the technical
issues," he said.
