TOKYO, June 2 Japan said on Friday the decision
by the United States to withdraw from the Paris climate accord
was "regrettable" and that climate change required a concerted
effort by the whole of the international community.
"Japan believes the leadership of the developed countries to
be of great importance (on climate issues), and the steady
implementation of the Paris Agreement is critical in this
regard," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news
conference that Japan would continue to call on the United
States to engage on the issue of climate change.
