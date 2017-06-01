AIRSHOW-Two Iranian airlines plan to buy 73 Airbus jets
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
MOSCOW, June 1 The Paris climate deal will be less effective without its key participants, the Kremlin said on Thursday, commenting on an expected announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump on whether to keep Washington in the global pact to fight climate change.
A source close to the matter has said Trump, with whom Russia wants better ties, is preparing to pull out of the accord.
"President (Vladimir) Putin signed this convention in Paris. Russia attaches great significance to it," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.
"At the same time, it goes without saying that the effectiveness of this convention is likely to be reduced without its key participants." (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
