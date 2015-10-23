WASHINGTON Oct 23 Twenty-three states said on
Friday they have filed a petition with a U.S. appeals court to
block the Obama administration's proposal to curb carbon dioxide
emissions from power plants, the centerpiece of his high-profile
climate change strategy.
West Virginia, Texas, Florida and Ohio were among the states
to challenge the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Power
Plan, saying it pushed the limits of the federal Clean Air Act.
"EPA claims to have sweeping power to enact such regulations
based on a rarely-used provision of the Clean Air Act but such
legal authority simply does not exist," West Virginia Attorney
General Patrick Morrisey said.
Janet McCabe, the EPA's assistant administrator for the
office of air and radiation, defended the legality of the Clean
Power Plan on Thursday and said it was written with extensive
input from states and "conforms to legal precedent."
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici and Lawrence Hurley; Editing by
Mohammad Zargham)