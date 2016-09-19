(Repeating for additional clients with no changes to text)
By Nichola Groom and Valerie Volcovici
LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON, Sept 19The 27 states
challenging Obama's Clean Power Plan in court say the lower
emissions levels it would impose are an undue burden. But most
are likely to hit them anyway.
Already, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma and South Dakota
appear to be meeting the CPP's early targets. And changes in the
power market, along with policies favoring clean generation, are
propelling most of the rest toward timely compliance, according
to researchers, power producers and officials, as well as
government filings reviewed by Reuters.
"We are seeing reductions earlier than we ever expected,"
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy
said in an interview. "It's a great sign that the market has
already shifted and people are invested in the newer
technologies, even while we are in litigation."
States engaged in the legal battle that is set for an
appellate court hearing later this month say their concerns go
beyond whether they can meet the mandate. The states, most of
them led by Republican governors, say they object to what they
view as federal overreach by Obama and the Democrats and want to
maintain flexibility to make energy decisions at the state level
that reflect changing market conditions.
Cynthia Coffman, attorney general of Colorado, said her
state's likely ability to comply with the CPP's mandate "truly
is not the issue."
"We don't have anything against clean air," Coffman said.
"That really doesn't factor into my decision to say the federal
government has gone beyond its legal authority."
Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt said that he sees the
Clean Power Plan as a form of federal "coercion and
commandeering" of energy policy and that the state should have
"sovereignty to make decisions for its own markets."
The Obama administration finalized the Clean Power Plan in
2015 as a central part of meeting U.S. obligations under the
Paris Climate Agreement.
In February, the U.S. Supreme Court stayed implementation of
the rule pending resolution of the states' litigation. Later
this month, a panel of the D.C. Circuit Court is scheduled to
hear arguments in the case.
The CPP sets carbon-reduction goals for each state, but
allows states to decide how to meet them.
During the early years of implementation, the goals are
guidelines intended to put states on track to meet the final
deadline of 2030. If a state fails to submit a plan to the EPA
by interim deadlines, the agency can impose its own plan on that
state's power producers. Failure to comply by 2030 could open a
state up to administrative penalties and lawsuits.
To be sure, some states fighting the mandate would have to
drastically change course to meet it. West Virginia, which is
leading the legal challenge with Texas, still relies largely on
carbon-spewing, coal-fired power. And Wisconsin, North Dakota,
Montana and Wyoming have large gaps between their current
emissions and the plan's mandates.
But, in a reflection of how rapidly the power market is
shifting, the U.S. government's Energy Information
Administration earlier this year reduced its forecast for 2030
power plant carbon emissions by nearly 11 percent, without
factoring in reductions that may be generated by the Clean Power
Plan.
The projection for the nation as a whole would be nearly
two-thirds of the CPP's target by 2030, even if the law never
takes effect.
A 2015 analysis by consulting firm M.J. Bradley & Associates
for the Environmental Defense Fund found that 21 of the 27
states suing to block the Clean Power Plan are on track to meet
its 2024 targets with existing plants and planned investments.
Eighteen states are on track to hit the 2030 targets with no
changes to current plans, according to the Bradley analysis,
which was filed with the court as part of an amicus brief from
the Environmental Defense Fund in support of the government.
And the outlook has improved for some states since the
Bradley forecast. It didn't expect Arkansas, for example, to
meet the 2024 target. But in 2015, after shifting significant
energy generation from coal to natural gas, the state reported
power plant emissions for the year that were below the 2030
requirement.
Some of the states contesting the rules say they object to
strict timelines.
"The CPP is very dramatic in the speed at which it would
require things to happen," said Chris Nelson, chairman of the
South Dakota Public Utilities Commission. "If you let the market
play out, those things take care of themselves."
Texas also has protested the CPP's timetable, saying it
would require the construction of transmission lines that could
raise costs for consumers. But the state already has moved
heavily into wind and solar in recent years, and is nearing its
2030 goals.
John Hall, Texas director for EDF and a former environmental
regulator for the state, said Texas could profit from the rule,
noting the state ranks at the top of the list of wind energy
producers and is making big moves into solar.
"The CPP would enable Texas to make money by exporting wind
and solar electricity," he said.
States that export coal or gas-fired power, on the other
hand, are concerned about their ability to keep doing so.
"It is very important that we don't get caught in the fray
of an EPA energy policy that dictates what we do as an exporting
state," said Stuart Spencer, Arkansas Department of
Environmental Quality Associate Director.
Whatever happens in court, energy policy will remain a
highly charged political issue. Republicans are overwhelmingly
opposed to the administration's attempts to curb carbon
emissions.
"When I ran for office, I promised I would do everything in
my power to protect coal miners' jobs," said West Virginia
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in a statement to Reuters. "I
have followed through on that promise."
