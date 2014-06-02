WASHINGTON, June 2 Two lawmakers from the
coal-producing state of West Virginia said on Monday they plan
legislation to stop rules to set caps on carbon emissions from
U.S. power plants.
Representative Nick Rahall, a Democrat, will work with
Representative David McKinley, a Republican, with the goal of
stopping the Environmental Protection Agency's rule on existing
power plants, which was announced on Monday, and an earlier
proposal covering yet-to-be-built plants.
"We will introduce bipartisan legislation that will prevent
these disastrous new rules from wreaking havoc on our economy in
West Virginia," Rahall said.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Doina Chiacu)