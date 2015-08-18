(Adds EPA comments, background)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Aug 18 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed new standards to cut
greenhouse gas emissions and smog-forming pollutants from oil
and gas facilities, as part of President Barack Obama's broader
strategy to slash methane emissions in the energy sector over 10
years.
The proposal is an expansion of standards issued in 2012 and
is expected to reduce the equivalent of 7.7 million to 9 million
metric tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2025 at new and modified
facilities, according to the EPA.
The release of the proposed standards came about two weeks
after the EPA unveiled a sweeping rule that aims to cut national
carbon emissions from the power sector to 32 percent below 2005
levels by 2030.
The proposal is meant to help achieve a broader Obama
administration goal to cut methane emissions 40 percent to 45
percent below 2012 levels by 2025, as well as put the United
States on track to meet its pledge to the United Nations climate
change talks to cut overall greenhouse gas emissions up to 28
percent below 2005 levels by that same year.
"We can continue to accelerate the transition to a
clean-energy economy by capturing fuel that would otherwise be
wasted, while also preventing pollution that harms our climate
and the health of our families and communities," Janet McCabe,
acting assistant administrator for the EPA's Office of Air and
Radiation, told reporters.
But Tuesday's proposal, as well as the 2012 standard, would
only achieve up to a 30 percent reduction in methane emissions,
McCabe said, adding that voluntary programs could help.
The standards would require oil and gas processing and
transmission facilities to find and repair methane leaks,
capture methane and smog-forming voluntary organic compounds
(VOCs) from oil wells that were hydraulically fractured and
limit emissions from pumps, compressors and other equipment.
Around 15,000 wells will be covered under the regulations,
the EPA said.
Environmental groups said the announcement was a good first
step but warned that the EPA was selling itself short by only
targeting new sources of emissions.
"Meaningful progress in combating this potent climate
pollutant will require an industrywide cleanup - from
infrastructure new and old, nationwide. We are hopeful today's
announcement is just the beginning," said Meleah Geertsma, a
senior attorney at the Natural Resources Defense Council.
Existing sources will account for 90 percent of oil and gas
industry emissions in 2018, and not regulating them will mean
the United States will struggle to meet its climate talks
pledge.
Drilling and fracking operations are the single largest
source of U.S. methane emissions, which account for about 9
percent of the country's greenhouse gas emissions. Methane is
the main component of natural gas, but when it is released into
the atmosphere, it becomes a potent greenhouse gas.
The EPA has estimated the cost for companies to achieve the
proposed standards will be $170 to $180 million in 2020 and $280
to $330 million in 2025, but that the climate change-related
benefits would total $200 million to $210 million in 2020 and
$460 million to $550 million in 2025.
Industry groups panned the new rules as an unnecessary
expense since methane emissions from fracked natural gas wells
have fallen nearly 79 percent since 2005.
"The unnecessary costs and added uncertainty resulting from
the administration's proposals could inflict more pain on the
men and women who work in the oil and gas industry," said Barry
Russell, president of the Independent Petroleum Association Of
America.
