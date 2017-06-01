MEXICO CITY, June 1 Mexican President Enrique
Pena Nieto on Thursday said his country was still fully
committed to the Paris climate treaty, after U.S. President
Donald Trump said the world's No. 1 economy will pull out of the
global pact to tackle climate change.
In a statement shortly after the Mexican president's tweet,
Mexico's foreign and environmental ministries issued a joint
statement, saying climate change is an "incontrovertible" fact
that requires cooperation from all nations.
"Actions to put the brakes on climate change are a moral
imperative," the statement said.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)