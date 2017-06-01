MEXICO CITY, June 1 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Thursday said his country was still fully committed to the Paris climate treaty, after U.S. President Donald Trump said the world's No. 1 economy will pull out of the global pact to tackle climate change.

In a statement shortly after the Mexican president's tweet, Mexico's foreign and environmental ministries issued a joint statement, saying climate change is an "incontrovertible" fact that requires cooperation from all nations.

"Actions to put the brakes on climate change are a moral imperative," the statement said. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)