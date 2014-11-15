BRISBANE, Australia Nov 15 President Barack Obama on Saturday formally announced a $3 billion U.S. contribution to an international fund to help poor countries cope with the effects of climate change.

"Today, I'm announcing that the United States will take another important step. We will contribute $3 billion to the Green Climate Fund to help developing nations deal with climate change," he said in a speech at Queensland University in Brisbane, where he is attending the G20 meeting.

The contribution doubles what other countries had previously pledged ahead of a Nov. 20 deadline. (Editing by John Mair)