By Matt Spetalnick and Matt Siegel
| BRISBANE, Australia
BRISBANE, Australia Nov 15 President Barack
Obama on Saturday formally announced a $3 billion U.S.
contribution to an international fund to help poor countries
cope with the effects of climate change.
"Today, I'm announcing that the United States will take
another important step. We will contribute $3 billion to the
Green Climate Fund to help developing nations deal with climate
change," he said in a speech at Queensland University in
Brisbane, where he is attending the G20 meeting.
The contribution doubles what other countries had previously
pledged ahead of a Nov. 20 deadline.
