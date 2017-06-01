WASHINGTON, June 1 Former U.S. President Barack
Obama on Thursday criticized his successor Donald Trump's
decision to withdraw from the landmark Paris climate agreement
but voiced confidence that U.S. states and businesses will work
harder to protect the planet.
"Even in the absence of American leadership; even as this
Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the
future; I'm confident that our states, cities, and businesses
will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect
for future generations the one planet we've got," he said in a
written statement issued as Trump was announcing the withdrawal.
