By Timothy Gardner and Ros Krasny
WASHINGTON Nov 14 President Barack Obama will
announce a $3 billion U.S. contribution to an international fund
to help poor countries cope with the effects of climate change,
an administration official said on Friday.
The large size of the contribution took climate policy
watchers by surprise and doubles what other countries had
previously pledged ahead of a Nov. 20 deadline. It would be the
second major move on climate change taken by Obama after big
Democratic losses in last week's midterm elections.
Obama is expected to announce the pledge at this weekend's
meeting of G-20 industrial nations in Australia.
The Green Climate Fund will work with private sector
investment and help spur global markets in clean energy
technologies, creating opportunities for entrepreneurs and
manufacturers including those from the United States.
"The fund will be able to deploy innovative instruments.
That is the key distinguishing characteristic of the GCF; it has
the opportunity to mobilize significant flows of private
capital," Abyd Karmali, managing director of climate finance at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Rich countries had pledged in 2009 to mobilize $100 billion
a year by 2020 to help developing countries tackle carbon
emissions.
Earlier this week, Obama announced a climate deal with
China. The United States will strive to cut total greenhouse
emissions by about 25 percent by 2025, while China will aim for
a peak in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
In the run-up to the global climate talks in Paris next
year, developing nations view finance as a vital part of any
deal.
Hela Cheikhrouhou, executive director of the fund, lauded
the U.S. pledge as a game-changer. "It could have a domino
effect on all other contributions," she said.
The U.S. pledge roughly doubles the $3 billion already
promised for the fund, which will hold a first donors' meeting
in Berlin on Thursday.
Germany and France had earlier pledged $1 billion each, and
Mexico, South Korea, Japan and others have pledged smaller
amounts.
The UN has set an informal goal of raising $10 billion for
the fund before a meeting of environment ministers in Peru, next
month. Developing nations have been urging $15 billion.
Some environmentalists were unimpressed by the pledge.
Friends of the Earth said $3 billion "falls magnitudes below
what is actually needed by developing countries."
