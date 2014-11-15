(Recasts with Obama confirmation, quotes, detail)
By Lincoln Feast and Timothy Gardner
BRISBANE, Australia/WASHINGTON Nov 15 President
Barack Obama on Friday pledged a $3 billion U.S. contribution to
an international fund to help poor countries cope with the
effects of climate change, putting the issue front and centre of
the G20 Leaders Summit in Australia.
The large size of the contribution took climate policy
watchers by surprise and doubles what other countries had
previously pledged ahead of a Nov. 20 deadline. It would be the
second major move on climate change taken by Obama after big
Democratic losses in last week's midterm elections.
"Along with other nations that have pledged support, we'll
help vulnerable communities with early-warning systems, stronger
defenses against storm surges, and climate-resilient
infrastructure," Obama said in remarks ahead of the official
opening of the G20 summit.
"We'll help farmers plant more durable crops. We'll help
developing economies reduce their carbon pollution and invest in
clean energy."
The timing of the announcement was seen as putting pressure
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who is hosting the summit
and once described climate science as "absolute crap". Abbott
had hoped the G20 summit would focus on growth and jobs.
"When most nations are saying we have to finance climate
change responses, whatever Australia desires, it has to agree or
it risks looking like the spoiler at what should be Australia's
moment," Tim Costello, the head of World Vision Australia and
the C20, or Civil Society 20, told Reuters.
Highlighing Australia's exposure to climate change, Obama
said longer droughts and more wildfires were likely.
"The incredible natural glory of the Great Barrier Reef is
threatened. Worldwide this past summer was the hottest on
record. No nation is immune and every nation has a
responsibility to do its part."
The Green Climate Fund will work with private sector
investment and help spur global markets in clean energy
technologies, creating opportunities for entrepreneurs and
manufacturers including those from the United States.
"The fund will be able to deploy innovative instruments.
That is the key distinguishing characteristic of the GCF; it has
the opportunity to mobilize significant flows of private
capital," Abyd Karmali, managing director of climate finance at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Rich countries had pledged in 2009 to mobilize $100 billion
a year by 2020 to help developing countries tackle carbon
emissions.
Earlier this week, Obama announced a climate deal with
China. The United States will strive to cut total greenhouse
emissions by about 25 percent by 2025, while China will aim for
a peak in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
In the run-up to the global climate talks in Paris next
year, developing nations view finance as a vital part of any
deal.
Hela Cheikhrouhou, executive director of the fund, lauded
the U.S. pledge as a game-changer. "It could have a domino
effect on all other contributions," she said.
The U.S. pledge roughly doubles the $3 billion already
promised for the fund, which will hold a first donors' meeting
in Berlin on Thursday.
Germany and France had earlier pledged $1 billion each, and
Mexico, South Korea, Japan and others have pledged smaller
amounts.
The UN has set an informal goal of raising $10 billion for
the fund before a meeting of environment ministers in Peru, next
month. Developing nations have been urging $15 billion.
Some environmentalists were unimpressed by the pledge.
Friends of the Earth said $3 billion "falls magnitudes below
what is actually needed by developing countries."
