(Adds Cook)
June 1 World leaders, Democratic members of
Congress and others deplored U.S. President Donald Trump's
decision on Thursday to pull out of the Paris climate accord,
while supporters said the United States needed a more
advantageous deal.
Following are reactions to Trump's announcement:
"We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015
irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement
cannot be renegotiated since it is a vital instrument for our
planet, societies and economies."
- Joint statement from Italian Prime Minister Paolo
Gentiloni, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Emmanuel Macron
"The nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the
nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created.
I believe the United States of America should be at the front of
the pack. But even in the absence of American leadership, even
as this administration joins a small handful of nations that
reject the future, I’m confident that our states, cities, and
businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way and
help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got."
- Former U.S. President Barack Obama, who was in office when
the accord took effect in November, in a statement
"I tell you firmly tonight: We will not renegotiate a less
ambitious accord. There is no way. ... Tonight the United States
has turned its back on the world, but France will not turn its
back on Americans. ... Wherever we live, wherever we are we all
share the same responsibility - make our planet great again."
- Macron in an address with a variation on Trump's "Make
America Great Again" slogan
"That deal imposes little responsibility on the world’s
largest emitters, while costing the U.S. economy $3 trillion in
reduced output, 6 million industrial jobs and 3 million
manufacturing jobs. That amount of economic carnage is
unjustified and so we welcome this long overdue action in
defense of the American people."
- U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in a statement
"Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real.
Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world."
- Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk, who had been
on a White House advisory council, in a tweet
"As a matter of principle, I've resigned from the
President's Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal."
- Disney Chairman and CEO Robert Iger on Twitter
"Trump is betraying the country, in the service of Breitbart
fake news, the shameless fossil fuel industry, and the Koch
brothers’ climate denial operation. It’s sad."
- Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a member of the
Senate Environment Committee, in a statement
"As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will
follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our
economy & future ... Fact: Hillary Clinton received 80% of the
vote in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh stands with the world & will
follow Paris Agreement."
- Tweet from Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto in response to
Trump saying: "I was elected to represent the citizens of
Pittsburgh, not Paris."
"This was not a good deal for the United States. As the
president said, we’ve been one of the leaders in reducing
carbon, we’ve been reducing our emissions, we’ve been one of the
best countries for the environment, and the president is
committed to renegotiating the deal but a deal that’s fair for
us."
- U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin in a Fox News
interview
"Removing the United States from the Paris Agreement is a
reckless and indefensible action. It undermines America's
standing in the world and threatens to damage humanity's ability
to solve the climate crisis in time. But make no mistake: if
President Trump won’t lead, the American people will."
- Al Gore, former U.S. vice president turned environmental
activist, in a statement
"Today's decision is a setback for the environment and for
the U.S.'s leadership position in the world."
- Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein in his first post from a
Twitter account he started in 2011
"I know many of you share my disappointment with the White
House’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris
climate agreement. I spoke with President Trump on Tuesday and
tried to persuade him to keep the U.S. in the agreement. But it
wasn’t enough ... I want to reassure you that today’s
developments will have no impact on Apple’s efforts to protect
the environment."
- CEO Tim Cook to Apple employees in an email seen by
Reuters
"President Trump acted in America’s best interest, moving
away from a flawed agreement ... and opening the door to a new
agreement that reaches the right balance. America will remain a
leader in environmental protection. But we will not jeopardize
our economy in order to please other counties that don’t come
anywhere near our environmental standards."
- Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, in a
statement
"The White House's reckless decision to withdraw from the
Paris Climate Agreement has devastating repercussions not only
for the United States but for our planet. The administration is
abdicating its leadership and taking a backseat to other
countries in the global fight against climate change."
- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in a statement joining
California Governor Jerry Brown and Washington Governor Jay
Inslee in announcing the formation of an alliance of states
committed to upholding the Paris agreement
"This great leap backward is another bow to anti-science
know-nothingism. Pandering to a handful of billionaires and
special interests would impose huge harm upon our generation,
upon future generations, and upon our fragile planet."
- Statement from Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy
"President Trump’s decision to withdraw from #ParisAgreement
is a catastrophic mistake. We don't have time to bury our heads
in the sand. @POTUS is putting his friends in the fossil fuel
industry ahead of the safety and security of American people and
the future of our planet."
- Democratic Senator Al Franken in a tweet
"We are deeply disappointed that the United States federal
government has decided to withdraw from the Paris Agreement ...
While the U.S. decision is disheartening, we remain inspired by
the growing momentum around the world to combat climate change
and transition to clean growth economies."
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a statement
"Without question, America is a nation committed to
environmental leadership ... But the Paris Climate Accord is
another bad deal negotiated by the Obama administration and
America should applaud President Trump’s decision to exit."
- Energy mogul-financier T. Boone Pickens
"Though flawed, the climate accord can be fixed ... It's now
up to the administration to deliver a better deal."
- Republican House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed
Royce in a statement
"This is the day when the United States did a lot to forfeit
its claim to be a leader among nations. ... We're going to be
poorer because we took this step. ... I never thought I would
say these words but the president of the United States is a
clear and present danger to an orderly global system."
- Lawrence Summers, former Obama economic adviser and World
Bank official, in CNN interview
"This decision is an immoral assault on the public health,
safety and security of everyone on this planet ... I am
committing to honor the goals of the Paris agreement with an
executive order in the coming days, so our city can remain a
home for generations to come."
- Statement from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
"Disappointed with today’s decision on the Paris Agreement.
Climate change is real. Industry must now lead and not depend on
government."
- General Electric Chairman and CEO Jeff Immelt on Twitter
(Compiled by Bill Trott; Editing by Peter Cooney and David
Gregorio)