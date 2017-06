MOSCOW, June 2 Russia will not alter its decision to join the 2015 Paris global agreement to curb climate change, despite the withdrawal of the United States from the pact, RIA news agency cited Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich as saying on Friday.

"We made the decision to join, and I don't think we will (change) it," Dvorkovich was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)