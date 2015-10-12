TORONTO, Oct 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Millions of
people in the United States could be forced to abandon their
homes if planet-warming emissions continue unabated through
2100, pushing global sea levels up by more than 14 feet (4.2
metres), researchers said.
In the United States, between 20 and 31 million people are
living on land that would be submerged by rising oceans without
aggressive cuts to greenhouse gas emissions, according to a
study published on Monday in the Proceedings of the National
Academy of Sciences.
That scenario could occur if global average temperatures
rise by 3.3 degrees Celsius (5.9 degrees Fahrenheit) from
pre-industrial levels by the end of the century, said the
study's lead author, Benjamin Strauss.
Scientists fear ice sheets in Antarctica and other regions
will melt as global temperatures increase, leading to major
rises in sea levels.
"I would avoid buying property in South Florida in
particular," Strauss told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Coastal California, New York and other cities on the U.S.
east coast would also be hit hard by rising seas if carbon
emissions are not cut drastically, he said.
To substantially blunt the threat, emissions reductions
would have to be bigger than those pledged by the United States
and more than 145 other countries as part of a new U.N. deal to
tackle climate change due to be agreed in December.
An independent, science-based analysis released this month
by Climate Action Tracker, said those plans, if implemented,
would keep global warming to 2.7 degrees Celsius, higher than an
internationally agreed limit of 2 degrees.
"Our actions today determine sea-level rise tomorrow," said
Strauss, from the scientific group Climate Central, in a
statement.
"We can act ... or we can delay and leave a legacy of
irreversible rising seas that threaten to destroy some of our
nation's most iconic cities."
The study did not look at the impacts of rising sea levels
on cities in other countries.
To hammer home the message in the United States, where some
politicians and voters remain sceptical about human-induced
climate change, researchers built a map allowing residents to
type in their postal code to see if their city is projected to
be underwater by 2100 (choices.climatecentral.org).
