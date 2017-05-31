U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops at the Naval Air Station Sigonella before returning to Washington D.C. at Sigonella Air Force Base in Sigonella, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

BERLIN The German government does not know what U.S. President Donald Trump has decided on the Paris climate agreement, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Axios news outlet reported on Wednesday that Trump had decided to withdraw from the accord. Trump refused to endorse the accord at a G7 summit on Saturday and tweeted that he would make an announcement this week.

"Like you I've seen the reports but I don't have any information beyond that," German government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer told reporters.

"So I can only reiterate the well-known position that the German government unequivocally supports the Paris climate agreement and is campaigning for it to be quickly implemented and hopes the USA remains committed to this agreement," she added.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)