WASHINGTON Aug 4 United Nations' Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon applauded the Obama administration's power plant rule at a visit to the White House on Tuesday.

In a meeting in the Oval Office, Ban said the rule shows the United States can change the world by being a leader to other countries on climate change.

Obama said he pressed Ban to urge other nations to take on the fight against climate change. (Reporting By Julia Edwards and Jeff Mason; Editing by Susan Heavey)