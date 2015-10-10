(Adds Clinton campaign statement, paragraph 3)
WASHINGTON Oct 10 A former investigator for the
House of Representatives Select Committee on Benghazi is
accusing the Republican-led panel of targeting Democrat Hillary
Clinton to scupper her presidential bid, the New York Times and
CNN reported on Saturday.
They said Major Bradley Podliska, an intelligence officer in
the Air Force Reserve on active duty in Germany, alleged that he
was fired for resisting pressure to focus his investigation into
the 2012 attack on the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi on
Clinton's role. They said he planned to file a complaint in
federal court next month.
"These are explosive allegations," Clinton campaign
spokesman Brian Fallon said in a statement. "This Republican
whistleblower's account from inside the Benghazi Committee may
provide the most definitive proof to date that this
taxpayer-funded investigation has been a partisan sham from the
start."
The committee on Saturday strongly denied the media reports.
"Contrary to his brand new assertion, the employee actually
was terminated, in part, because he himself manifested improper
partiality and animus in his investigative work. The Committee
vigorously denies all of his allegations," a committee
spokesperson said in a statement.
The committee has come under criticism since Representative
Kevin McCarthy, the No. 2 House Republican who had been expected
to become speaker of the House, suggested in a television
interview last week that the taxpayer-funded investigation into
Benghazi was designed to hurt Clinton as she seeks the
Democratic presidential nomination.
McCarthy later said he had not meant to suggest the
committee's purpose had been to harm the former secretary of
state's chance of winning the November 2016 election. On
Thursday McCarthy bowed out of the Speaker race, leaving the
Republicans in disarray.
Saturday's reports on Podliska drew sharp reactions from
Democrats.
"These are extremely serious whistleblower charges ...
Republicans have been abusing millions of taxpayer dollars for
the illegitimate purpose of damaging Hillary Clinton's bid for
president," Representative Elijah Cummings, ranking Democrat on
the committee, said in a statement.
"Even before Kevin McCarthy's comments laid bare the true
intent of the committee, it's been clear that Secretary Clinton
has been the true target of this investigation. It's time to
shut down the Benghazi Select Committee," Representative Adam
Schiff of California said in a statement.
On Wednesday, Democratic Representative Alan Grayson of
Florida filed an ethics complaint against McCarthy and the
committee's chairman, Trey Gowdy, saying that federal funds for
the Benghazi committee were being used for political purposes.
CNN quoted Podliska as saying in an interview due to be
aired on Sunday that the committee pulled resources away from
probes of other individuals and agencies to focus almost
exclusively on Clinton and the State Department she helmed for
four years.
"I knew that we needed to get to the truth to the victims'
families. And the victims' families, they deserve the truth --
whether or not Hillary Clinton was involved, whether or not
other individuals were involved," CNN quoted Podliska as saying.
Clinton, the top U.S. diplomat at the time of the Benghazi
attack in 2012, is due to testify before the committee for the
first time Oct. 22.
Her campaign and fellow Democrats have seized on McCarthy's
comments as proof that this was a politically motivated
investigation focusing on the candidate rather than the
incident, in which U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other
Americans were killed.
The committee is due to release the findings of its
investigation next year, as the presidential race heats up.

