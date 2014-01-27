By Deepa Seetharaman
| NEW ORLEANS
NEW ORLEANS Jan 27 Former U.S. Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton remained vague on Monday about whether she
would run for president in 2016 and said the militant attack in
Benghazi, Libya, was the biggest regret of her four years as the
top U.S. diplomat.
Before a large crowd of politically active car dealers, the
overwhelming favorite among Democratic presidential contenders
discussed her signal accomplishments, notably a recommendation
that U.S. commandos go into Pakistan to kill Osama bin Laden,
and her regrets.
"My biggest regret is what happened in Benghazi," she said
during a question-and-answer session after her keynote speech at
the National Automobile Dealers Association convention in a
packed, 4,000-seat room.
Four Americans, including U.S. Ambassador Christopher
Stevens, were killed when militants attacked the lightly
protected U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi and a
better-fortified CIA base nearby on the night of Sept. 11, 2012.
The attack became a political flashpoint in the run-up to
the 2012 election, with Republicans arguing that President
Barack Obama tried to play down its significance as he
campaigned for a second term. Republicans are sure to make it an
issue if Clinton runs in 2016.
The selection of Clinton as the speaker at the three-day
NADA conference, attended by more than 22,000 dealers, met vocal
opposition. NADA, which declined to say how much she was paid
for her appearance, said she was selected because she offered an
important perspective.
Dealers are a politically active group and tend to be
conservative. They gave more than $16 million to political
campaigns in 2012, 85 percent to Republicans, according to the
Center for Responsive Politics.
"Mrs. Clinton is a polarizing figure but that's OK," David
Shepard, a NADA director and a dealer in Fort Scott, Kansas,
said. He added that the selection was not a NADA endorsement of
Clinton as a possible presidential candidate.
STRONG TIES TO INDUSTRY
Clinton peppered her speech with anecdotes about the Clinton
family's strong ties to the dealer industry - although she
herself has not driven since 1996.
She was introduced by Arkansas dealer and NADA director Jack
Caldwell, who went to elementary school with former President
Bill Clinton.
Bill Clinton's father and uncle were Buick dealers, she
said. She also joked about her first two cars, including the
yellow Fiat she had while teaching at the University of Arkansas
that was eventually stolen.
She also highlighted the American auto industry's importance
in establishing the U.S. presence around the world. She singled
out a General Motors engine plant in Uzbekistan, which gave the
United States an edge in a area where it is competing for
influence with China, she said.
"She has a pretty good understanding about what we do,
especially in business," said Chris Daggs, a Ford Motor Co
dealer in Crestview, Florida. "I've always felt she was someone
more in our corner as a dealer."
The last time the conference was held in New Orleans was in
2009, just before the federal bailout of General Motors and
Chrysler Group LLC, which Clinton supported, that helped save
the two companies and dealers nationwide.
As expected, Clinton remained vague about whether or not she
would run for president in 2016. But she applauded General
Motors' selection of Mary Barra as its top executive - the first
time a woman has ever run a major car company.
"We have a lot of women in the corporate pipeline who have
been working in their industries for a long time and are finally
in a position where I think they could be given the opportunity
for leadership like Mary Barra," she said.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)