WASHINGTON Feb 11 Establishment Republicans and
a right-wing group of former spies and special forces operatives
that says it is nonpartisan but has historical Republican ties
are raising a ruckus over Hillary Rodham Clinton's handling of
the 2012 assault on U.S. installations in Benghazi, Libya.
The criticism of Clinton over the deadly attacks appears to
be a preview of what the former secretary of state can expect
should she pursue a presidential bid in 2016.
Four Americans, including U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens,
were killed on September 11, 2012, in assaults by suspected
militants on the lightly guarded U.S. diplomatic post in
Benghazi and a better-fortified CIA installation nearby.
The report of an official State Department review board,
released in December 2012, found that security at Benghazi was
grossly inadequate and cited leadership deficiencies at two
department bureaus. It did not fault Clinton herself.
But Republican critics are not buying their assessment.
The Republican National Committee has condemned Clinton's
performance, suggesting in a recent research paper that
"Benghazi is still the defining moment of Clinton's tenure as
Secretary of State."
A new "Investigation of Benghazi" page on the website of
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives says the White
House "still refuses to tell the whole truth" in the face of a
year of exhaustive investigation by House committees.
At the same time, more personal accusations have been laid
against Clinton by OPSEC (military slang for "operational
security"), a group of former special forces and intelligence
operatives that first surfaced during the 2012 presidential
campaign.
"If Hillary Clinton wants to run for president she's not
going to be able to continue hiding from the fact that she did
nothing to help prevent the deaths of four Americans in
Benghazi," said Scott Taylor, president of OPSEC, which this
week is publishing a report highly critical of her actions
during the Libya event.
The group charges Clinton with failing to ask the Pentagon
and spy agencies to help U.S. personnel besieged in Benghazi and
with not discussing the attack with President Barack Obama until
more than six hours after it started. They also say she was not
candid in her own accounts of what happened.
But Clinton aides and a retired senior U.S. diplomat who led
a review of the Benghazi events say the new efforts are little
more than political theater.
Thomas Pickering, who chaired the State Department's
official inquiry, said his panel concluded Clinton's performance
was appropriate: "We did look at her role. We thought that she
conducted her meetings and activities responsibly and well."
Republican censure of Mrs. Clinton is expected to intensify,
even though it is unusual to see such fierce, coordinated
opposition to a would-be presidential candidate surface 2-1/2
years before nominating conventions.
Some House Republicans have even begun a campaign, perhaps
with Clinton in mind, to set up a "select committee" to
investigate the administration's management of Benghazi. As of
Monday, the bill had more than 180 cosponsors.
OPSEC is reentering the fray with gusto. Two years ago, it
organized a media campaign - including a 22-minute film and TV
ads - accusing Obama of seeking political gain from the May 2011
military operation that killed Osama bin Laden.
This week the group is scheduled to publish the 20-page
report saying Hillary Clinton was "unsupportive" and
"unaccountable" in her oversight of initial U.S. efforts to
mitigate the attack and in her responses to congressional and
other official inquiries into the event.
The report, entitled "Breach of Duty: Hillary Clinton and
Catastrophic Failure in Benghazi," says that due to a lack of
due diligence by Congress, the "full story about Hillary
Clinton's deadly failure of leadership may never be completely
told." It calls for a special congressional investigation of the
affair.
Close Clinton adviser Phillipe Reines declined request for
comment, pointing instead to a TV interview in which he said
Clinton believed that U.S. diplomats had to operate in
potentially dangerous places like Benghazi.
Clinton, Reines said then, was "proud of what she has done
to ... handle and to improve and to try to prevent" a repetition
of a Benghazi-type incident. "And I would think that, again, in
the context of trying to be constructive to prevent this from
happening again, which is the most important thing, is not to
make it a political football."
'NOT AFFILIATED IN ANY WAY'
Pickering condemned the way the Benghazi incident was being
politicized: "Our investigation was certainly independent,
thoroughly researched, carefully presented." He said the new
round of accusations appears to be "clearly an effort to
introduce once again partisan politics into an issue which
should be furthest from partisan politics."
Fred Rustmann, a former CIA official who has spoken on
OPSEC's behalf, said the group is "not affiliated in any way
with the Democrat, Republican or any other party."
However, in August 2012 Reuters reported that key figures
involved with OPSEC's campaign critiquing Obama included
individuals with current or former affiliations with national
and local Republican Party organizations.
While OPSEC's Taylor recently won election as a Republican
member of Virginia's House of Delegates, the group has no
relationship with any political party, a source close to OPSEC
said.
Federal tax filings show that the group's revenue in 2012
was $1.8 million. Most of OPSEC's funding today comes from small
donations, Taylor said.
OPSEC's 2012 tax return also shows that in 2012 the group
raised more than a quarter of its funding through Internet and
mail campaigns run by Campaign Solutions, a political
consultancy based in Alexandria, Virginia, which says on its
website that it represents "Republican candidates from State
House to White House."
