By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON, April 28
WASHINGTON, April 28 A cache of Hillary Clinton
emails expected to be made public soon contains no support for
Republican accusations that Clinton was involved in efforts to
downplay the role of Islamic militants in the deadly 2012
attacks on U.S. installations in Benghazi, Libya, people
familiar with the emails said.
Two people familiar with the material said this week that
the 300 emails do not demonstrate that Clinton, who was
secretary of state at the time of the attacks, was personally
involved in decisions that resulted in weak security at the
Benghazi outposts.
The State Department is expected to make public this week or
next Clinton emails about Benghazi that it turned over in
February to a Republican-led panel investigating the Sept. 11,
2012, attacks at the U.S. diplomatic mission and a nearby CIA
base. U.S. Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens and three
other Americans were killed in the attacks.
Most of the emails were sent from Clinton's Blackberry and
were cryptic, with few running longer than three or four
sentences, said the sources, who requested anonymity.
Some showed Clinton exchanging correspondence with other
State Department officials regarding security for a Libyan
election that took place in June 2012. But there was no evidence
Clinton held detailed discussions about security at U.S.
installations in Benghazi in the months before the attacks, the
sources said.
David Kendall, Clinton's lawyer, declined to comment on the
emails.
Some Republicans have charged Clinton's State Department
failed to protect diplomatic personnel in Benghazi. In testimony
on Capitol Hill in January 2013, Clinton said there had been no
effort by the administration to mislead the public.
Democrats have accused the Benghazi panel, led by Republican
Chairman Trey Gowdy, of pursuing a politically motivated
campaign against Clinton, the front-runner for the 2016
Democratic presidential nomination. A spokesman for Gowdy did
not respond to an email requesting comment.
Gowdy's committee is also probing why the Obama
administration claimed for days that the attacks were a
spontaneous protest against an anti-Islamic film posted on the
Internet, even though intelligence indicated within hours that
the attacks were the work of Islamist militia members.
The emails show Clinton received updates about the situation
in Benghazi after the attacks and about possible U.S. responses,
the sources said. But they do not indicate Clinton was involved
in steering the administration's public response away from the
notion that organized militants had carried out the attacks,
they said.
Clinton has been asked to testify to the special panel
convened to investigate the attacks.
The 300 emails are a fraction of approximately 30,000 emails
Clinton has given the State Department, which are still being
reviewed for release. Republicans have criticized Clinton for
using a private server for work emails while she was secretary
of state.
Clinton has said she used her personal email account for
convenience because she did not want to carry two email devices.
(Reporting By Mark Hosenball; Editing by John Whitesides, Caren
Bohan)