WASHINGTON, June 5 A U.S. congressional panel investigating the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya, on Friday said it would meet behind closed doors on June 16 to hear from Sidney Blumenthal, a longtime friend of Hillary Clinton who was an unofficial adviser while she was secretary of state.

Congressional investigators had issued a subpoena seeking testimony from Blumenthal, who had sent private intelligence reports to Clinton before and after the deadly attacks. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)