By Jonathan Allen and Alistair Bell
| NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 30
A longtime friend
of Hillary Clinton gave her detailed advice on issues ranging
from British politics to Afghanistan and Iran while she was
secretary of state even though he was not employed by the U.S.
government, according to emails released on Tuesday.
The emails from 2009 show informal adviser Sidney
Blumenthal, whose ties to the Clinton family date back to former
President Bill Clinton's White House years, actively trying to
shape the early months of Hillary Clinton's time as America's
top diplomat.
Clinton's close links to Blumenthal could rebound on her as
she runs for the Democratic nomination for the 2016 presidential
election.
Republicans in Congress have sought to put a spotlight on
his influence over Clinton on Libya as it descended into chaos
in 2011. A former journalist, Blumenthal sent her lengthy memos
about the north African country, many of them containing
intelligence reports from a former Central Intelligence Agency
officer.
The emails released by the State Department showed that the
issues on which Blumenthal gave advice went far beyond Libya. He
gave Clinton information on other sensitive issues as early as
2009.
He seemed to be a middle-man between Clinton and British
Prime Minister Gordon Brown on the Northern Ireland peace
process, according to an email he sent on June 14 that year.
"Gordon Brown called me today to convey his very best to
you," Blumenthal wrote to Clinton. He mentioned her possible
involvement in a meeting between Brown, Irish Republican leader
Martin McGuinness and a man named Shaun, who appears to be
Britain's former Northern Ireland Secretary Shaun Woodward.
"I said that he and Gordon should let me know before
Wednesday whether your involvement is essential and
what they request. That is fine with them and Shaun will get
back to me," Blumenthal wrote.
Controversy over Clinton's emails has dogged the start of
her campaign for the White House in November, 2016 after she
acknowledged using a personal email account rather than a
government one for State Department business.
The emails released on Tuesday are among some 30,000 work
emails that she handed over to the State Department in December
that a judge has ordered to be released in batches.
Blumenthal was barred from a job at the State Department by
aides to President Barack Obama because of lingering distrust
over his role advising Clinton's run against Obama in the
acrimonious 2008 Democratic primary, according to The New York
Times.
BLUNT ADVICE
But in July 2009, he gave the former first lady blunt
instructions ahead of a speech she gave at the Council on
Foreign Relations think-tank in Washington.
"For most policy speeches a generic tone and workmanlike
prose are acceptable. But for this one it's not. This speech
can't afford to be lackluster," he said in an email, offering
her a possible draft copy of the speech.
On June 23, Blumenthal emailed Clinton around 10 p.m. with
the subject line, "Hillary: if you're up, give me a call. Sid."
In the preceding days, he had sent her detailed memos on Iran's
2009 election crisis with media clips.
Later that year, Blumenthal wrote to Clinton that delay in
announcing a strategy for U.S. forces in Afghanistan was putting
serious strains on Washington's relations with close ally
Britain.
"Consensus across the board in Britain - center, right,
left- is that the Atlantic alliance - the special relationship -
the historic bond since World War II - is shattered," he wrote.
