(Recasts with Clinton's first months at State Dept)
By Jonathan Allen and Alistair Bell
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 30 Hillary Clinton
struggled to fit into the government of President Barack Obama
after being appointed Secretary of State in 2009, according to
emails released by the State Department on Tuesday.
They showed Clinton turning up for meetings that had been
canceled and worrying about how much time she had with her new
boss, revealing growing pains in the relationship between her
and former election rival Obama in the early months of her time
as America's top diplomat.
In an email to two aides on June 8, 2009, Clinton was unsure
if the White House had held a Cabinet meeting and whether she
should attend.
"I heard on the radio that there is a Cabinet mtg this am.
Is there? Can I go? If not, who are we sending?" Clinton wrote.
A State Department official wrote back that the government
was holding a meeting, but not a full cabinet meeting that she
needed to be at.
As Clinton sought to navigate her relationship with the
Obama White House, she corresponded with several former aides
and advisers to her husband, former President Bill Clinton.
They included Sidney Blumenthal, a former White House speech
writer, Sandy Berger, the former National Security Adviser and
Mark Penn, who served as a political adviser to both Bill
Clinton and to Hillary Clinton's 2008 White House bid.
As the Obama administration was conducting a review of its
policy in Afghanistan, for example, Penn emailed her and advised
her not to ignore the threat posed by the Taliban.
While they were fierce competitors on the campaign trail
Clinton and Obama eventually struck up a cordial working
relationship in the four years she spent as secretary of state.
As she runs for the White House again at the November, 2016
election, Clinton's relationship with her fellow Democrat will
come under further scrutiny.
While she has aligned herself with the Obama administration
on issues that are popular with the base of Democratic
supporters such as immigration reform, she has also tried to
make her own mark by distancing herself from Obama on trade.
Back in 2009, there were a few misunderstandings, according
to an email Clinton sent about what she thought was a meeting at
the White House.
"I arrived for the 10:15 mtg and was told there was no mtg,"
she wrote to aides. "This is the second time this has happened.
What's up???" she asked.
The emails released on Tuesday are among some 30,000 work
emails relating to Clinton that a judge has ordered to be
released in batches after a controversy broke out earlier this
year when she acknowledged using a personal email account rather
than a government one for State Department business.
As she began her tenure, Clinton worried about perceptions
that she was not meeting enough with the president, given that
former President Richard Nixon used to see his secretary of
state Henry Kissinger daily.
"In thinking about the Kissinger interview, the only issue I
think that might be raised is that I see POTUS at least once a
week while K saw Nixon everyday," she said in an email to a
spokesman, using Washington shorthand for President of the
United States.
"Do you see this as a problem?" she asked spokesman Philippe
Reines.
OBAMA COMPARISONS
Informal adviser Blumenthal showed concern in an email that
the former first lady would be compared unfavorably to Obama as
a public speaker.
"This speech can't afford to be lackluster. It will then be
held up in invidious comparison to Obama's glittering best
efforts. Your speech must have, amid the policies, a distinctive
and authoritative voice," Blumenthal wrote to Clinton about an
address she was going to give at a foreign policy think tank.
A controversial figure, Blumenthal has had ties to the
Clinton family since Bill Clinton's White House years.
He gave Hillary Clinton detailed advice on issues ranging
from British politics to Afghanistan and Iran even though he was
not employed by the U.S. government.
Blumenthal seemed to act as a middle-man between Clinton and
former British prime minister Gordon Brown on the Northern
Ireland peace process, according to an email he sent in 2009.
Blumenthal was barred from a job at the State Department by
aides to Obama because of lingering distrust over his role
advising Clinton's run against Obama, according to The New York
Times.
The adviser emailed Clinton on June 23 around 10 p.m. with
the subject line, "Hillary: if you're up, give me a call. Sid."
In the preceding days, he had sent her detailed memos on Iran's
2009 election crisis.
James Cole, a lawyer for Blumenthal, did not reply to an
email requesting comment.
Blumenthal last month said he wrote to Clinton only as a
friend and a private citizen.
