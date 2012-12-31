* No stroke or neurological damage has been detected
* Clinton is on blood thinners, but dosage not yet set
By Arshad Mohammed and Warren Strobel
WASHINGTON, Dec 31 U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton suffered a blood clot in a vein between her
brain and skull behind her right ear but is expected to make a
full recovery, her doctors said on Monday in a statement
released by the State Department.
Clinton did not suffer a stroke or neurological damage as a
result of the clot, the doctors said, adding that "she is in
good spirits, engaging with her doctors, her family and her
staff."
The U.S. secretary of state, who has not been seen in public
since Dec. 7, was revealed on Sunday evening to be in a New York
hospital under treatment for a blood clot that stemmed from a
concussion she suffered in mid-December.
The concussion was itself the result of an earlier illness,
described by the State Department as a stomach virus she had
picked up during a trip to Europe and that led to her becoming
dehydrated and fainting after she returned to the United States.
"In the course of a routine follow-up MRI on Sunday, the
scan revealed that a right transverse sinus venous thrombosis
had formed. This is a clot in the vein that is situated in the
space between the brain and the skull behind the right ear,"
Clinton's doctors, Drs. Lisa Bardack and Gigi El-Bayoumi said in
the statement released by the State Department.
"To help dissolve this clot, her medical team began treating
the Secretary with blood thinners. She will be released once the
medication dose has been established," the doctors said. "In all
other aspects of her recovery, the Secretary is making excellent
progress and we are confident she will make a full recovery."
Clinton has kept up a punishing schedule as the top U.S.
diplomat, flying more than 950,000 miles to visit 112 countries
and spending more than a quarter of her tenure - 401 days - on
the road, according to the State Department.
Her health setbacks have forced her to cancel an overseas
trip and postpone testimony to Congress regarding a report on
the deadly attack on the U.S. diplomatic post in Benghazi,
Libya. Her two deputies testified instead.
Clinton has said she intends to appear before Congress to
discuss the attack - in which four Americans, including the U.S.
ambassador to Libya, died - but it is unclear when she will be
back at work.
The doctors gave no estimate of when she may go home from
the hospital.
On Sunday, a State Department spokesman said Clinton was
"being treated with anti-coagulants and is at New
York-Presbyterian Hospital so that they can monitor the
medication over the next 48 hours."