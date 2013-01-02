Members of the Secret Service stand outside the Vivian And Seymour Milstein Family Health Center at the NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital where U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton remains hospitalized in New York, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) leaves New York Presbyterian Hospital with husband, Bill (TOP), and daughter, Chelsea (C), in New York, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was discharged from hospital on Wednesday after being treated for a blood clot in a vein behind her right ear, and her doctors expect her to make a full recovery, a State Department spokesman said.

"Her medical team advised her that she is making good progress on all fronts, and they are confident she will make a full recovery," said Philippe Reines in a statement.

"She's eager to get back to the office, and we will keep you updated on her schedule as it becomes clearer in the coming days," he said.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; editing by Philip Barbara)