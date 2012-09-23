* Obama, Romney due to speak on Tuesday
* Eighth annual event coincides with U.N. General Assembly
By Edith Honan
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Former U.S. President Bill
Clinton's annual philanthropic summit will attract the new
leaders of Egypt and Libya plus this year's U.S. presidential
candidates to a forum that once again competes for attention
with the United Nations General Assembly.
Libya's new head of state, Mohammed Magarief, and Egyptian
President Mohamed Morsi will appear at the eighth Clinton Global
Initiative (CGI), which Clinton hosts in New York when many
world leaders are in town for the annual U.N. meeting.
President Barack Obama and his Republican challenger Mitt
Romney were set to appear separately on Tuesday. Others on the
bill include new Barclays PLC Chief Executive Antony Jenkins and
Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan, among other luminaries.
This year's theme, "Designing for Impact," will focus panel
discussions on topics such as providing safe and reliable
energy, sustainable tourism, promoting a greater role for women
in civics, and "food security," or guaranteeing access to food
in the face of extreme weather conditions as a result of climate
change.
"We've always been in the business of inspiring concrete
solutions," said Robert Harrison, the initiative's chief
executive. He said the meeting would focus on "the how" of
solving problems.
The idea for the summit came from Clinton's frustration
while president from 1993 to 2001 at attending conferences that
prompted no action. When the initiative began, corporations
tended to show up and write checks to fund humanitarian
programs. Now many see philanthropy in terms of investment
opportunities.
"CGI is built on the spirit of non-partisan, cross-sector
collaborations that drive action, and I'm proud that, since we
began in 2005, CGI members have made more than 2,100 commitments
that are already improving the lives of 400 million people all
over the world," Clinton said in a statement.
Since the initiative started, more than 2,000 pledges have
been made valued at more than $69 billion, and they have
improved the lives of more than 400 million people in 180
countries, Clinton said.
If a company or individual fails to keep a pledge, they are
not invited the following year.
Romney was due to offer remarks at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) on
Sept. 25, with Obama following at noon (1600 GMT).
The full agenda can be seen at
www.clintonglobalinitiative.org/2012